"Lilo & Stitch" has once again placed first on the box office charts.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the hybrid live-action Disney movie added $63 million in domestic ticket sales.

With $280.1 million total, it surpassed "Sinners" to become the second-highest grossing film of the year.

Second place went to "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" with $27.3 million.

Newcomer "Karate Kid: Legends" opened in third with $21 million.

"Final Destination: Bloodlines" landed in fourth place with $10.8 million in its third weekend, while the new horror movie "Bring Her Back" rounded out the top five with $7.1 million.