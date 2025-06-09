"Lilo & Stich" has topped the domestic box office charts for a third weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say that the film added $32.5 million from theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Second place went to the John Wick spinoff "Ballerina," which came in slightly under expectations with $25 million despite good reviews and exit polls.

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" slid to third place with $15 million.

"Karate Kid: Legends" took fourth place with $8.7 million in its second weekend. And "Final Destination: Bloodlines" rounded out the top five with $6.5 million.