"Lilo & Stich" is teaming with Tom Cruise for what may be a record-breaking Memorial Day box office weekend.

Studio estimates Sunday show Disney's ``Lilo & Stich'' earned a staggering $145.5 million in North American theaters.

That's the second biggest opening of the year after "A Minecraft Movie."

Paramount Pictures' "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," was a very distant second domestically.

The eighth and probably last appearance of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in a nearly three-decade run still brought in a franchise record $63 million through Sunday.

It outearned 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."