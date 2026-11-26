An annual campaign to support the Bereavement Program at the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is underway.

The 2026 edition of the “Light the Way” campaign kicked off Thursday morning at Devonshire Mall.

The campaign raises funds to support free grief counselling for children, youth, and adults through one-on-one counselling, peer support groups, and educational seminars.

“It’s not a totally funded program by the governments, so we rely on campaigns such as this and community support to help fund the program,” says Director of Communications & Mental Health Promotion Kim Willis.

Willis says individuals interested in making a donation can visit a display at the mall near the food court and place an ornament on a tree.

She says CMHA will have a display set up at the mall until December 6.

Willis says the funding stays in Windsor-Essex.

“We help hundreds of individuals experiencing grief and loss annually,” says Willis. “It’s by a lot of accounts, a lifeline dealing with grief can be very challenging, one of the most traumatic experiences in one’s life, and you don’t need to go through that in isolation. We have support, we have groups, and we have one-to-one counselling.”

She says this year’s fundraising goal is $50,000.

The campaign started more than 10 years ago and has raised more than $580,000 for the Bereavement Program.

Online donations are also being accepted.