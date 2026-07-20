Lifesaving Society urges families to prepare for water safety amid Drowning Prevention Week

The Lifesaving Society is reminding Ontarians that a little preparation can go a long way in preventing tragedy this summer.

National Drowning Prevention Week runs from July 19th to the 27th, and during this year’s campaign, families are encouraged to “Prepare to be Water Smart” before heading to the pool, beach or lake.

The Lifesaving Society says some of the biggest risk factors include not wearing a lifejacket, swimming alone, weak swimming ability, distracted supervision of young children and alcohol consumption.

The organization says 92 per cent of boating drowning victims were not wearing a lifejacket, while supervision was absent or distracted in 98 per cent of drowning deaths involving children under the age of five.

Stephanie Bakalar, Senior Communications Officer with the Lifesaving Society Ontario, says people shouldn’t assume they’ll have time to react in an emergency.

“What we’re trying to encourage folks to do this year is think about the ‘what if’... what if I get stung by a bee and then I can’t get my lifejacket on? What if I fall out? What if a boat goes by me so fast and I lose control? Think about the ‘what ifs’ and plan accordingly to prevent those scenarios from happening.”

She says drowning is preventable.

“In 92 per cent of cases where people are boating, the victims are not wearing lifejackets. If people are wearing life jackets, drownings will be reduced. One of the other big things that we see year-over-year is supervision for little kids that is absent or distracted. About 98 per cent of drowning deaths in children under five, it’s the supervision could be distracted even for just a moment or two. “

Bakalar says there are steps that the community can follow to prevent any tragedies.

“About 37 per cent of drowning fatalities happen when people are alone... when they’re swimming by themselves. So very simple, swimming with someone else makes you safer. Even better if you’re swimming with someone who has life-saving skills. Obviously, if you’re a non-swimmer and you’re going to go swimming, you need to be with someone, you also should be wearing a lifejacket.”

The Lifesaving Society is encouraging families to choose lifeguard-supervised beaches and pools whenever possible, make a safety plan before heading out, pack lifejackets and first aid supplies, and ensure everyone learns basic swimming and lifesaving skills.

Bakalar says The Lifesaving Society does offer swim classes to all ages to ensure everyone can learn to swim.

She adds that at a minimum, everyone should be able to meet the Swim to Survive standard, meaning if you fall in deep water you can tread water for a minute to look for a point of safety, and can swim 50 metres.