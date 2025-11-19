A new era in collaborative community safety.

The Lifeline Windsor Project was launched Tuesday along Windsor’s waterfront that aims to prevent drownings and suicide attempts.

It’s a partnership between Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex, Windsor Police Service, the City of Windsor, Port Windsor, Gordie Howe International Bridge team, and the University of Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Kim Willis, CHMA Windsor-Essex's director of communications and mental health promotion, called it an innovative approach to safety.

"A system that integrates modernized rescue infrastructure with mental health outreach. It's a system designed to prevents drownings, suicide attempts, and deaths by water," said Willis.

More than 100 COMPASS Stations will be installed along the waterfront from from Mill Street to Clover Avenue.

Each station includes life buoys, crisis messaging such 'Don't Jump, You Matter.', and QR codes linking to 24/7 mental-health and emergency support.

Willis said another unique feature includes GPS-coded location markers.

"These will really locate where you are exactly so that would allow police and first responders, or whoever, to locate you very quickly, or more efficiently to address the concern," she said.)

Willis said the project came together after the Windsor Police Service recorded an increase in water-related deaths in the region.

"They came to us and they said I think we can do better, I think our community can do better. In the Windsor way that happens, local partners were quick to want to be involved in this innovative approach," Willis said.

In addition to the safety stations along the waterfront, crisis-intervention signage will be installed on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan contributed $175,000 to fund the project.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell