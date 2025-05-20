Chatham-Kent police say a 66-year-old Harrow man suffered life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to a single motor vehicle collision late Sunday morning (May 18/11:53am) on Tecumseh Line between Pump Road and Dauphin Road.

Police say the crash involved a single motorcycle and one rider.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital for urgent medical care.

Police say due to the severity of the injuries, the Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit attended the scene to conduct an investigation.

Investigators continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call Chatham-Kent police.