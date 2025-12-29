A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the Remington Park area in Windsor.

Police say she was found under a tire of a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Lillian Avenue near Edinborough Street shortly after 4 Sunday morning.

Emergency responders worked to free the woman and started life-saving measures at the scene before rushing her to hospital, where she remains in "critical" condition.

Police say a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Another 28-year-old man was taken into police custody on a warrant for mischief under $5,000.

The police Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation.