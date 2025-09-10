Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Kingsville.

According to police, the crash happened Tuesday night around 10 p.m. on County Road 34 and County Road 18.

The OPP say one driver was taken to hospital in an ambulance with life-threatening injuries and say the driver and passenger from the other vehicle were not hurt.

Police have County Road 18 between Graham Side Road and County Road 31 closed and also have County Road 34 between Olinda Side Road and Highway 3 shut down as officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.