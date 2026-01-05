Life-threatening injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in Amherstburg.

Windsor police say officers with the Amherstburg detachment were called to the crash on Front Road North and Kingsbridge Drive late Sunday morning.

According to police, a vehicle was attempting a left turn and entered the path of an oncoming vehicle with the right of way.

Police say the impact of the crash pushed the turning vehicle into a third vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

An 80-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the turning vehicle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police had the intersection closed for several hours while members of the Traffic Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or have video footage to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.