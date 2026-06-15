Life-threatening injuries reported after a crash in Chatham-Kent

Life-threatening injuries are being reported after a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to the crash on Friday, June 12 around 4:30 p.m. on Erie Street South in Romney Township.

According to police, a 57-year-old man from Wheatley was operating the vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle struck a berm before becoming airborne and landing on the beach.

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Erie Shores Healthcare before being transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital.

The police service says due to the severity of the collision and injuries, members of the Traffic Management Unit attended the scene and are investigating.

Erie Street South was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police say no other vehicles or individuals were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.