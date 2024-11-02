Life threatening injuries are being reported following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Windsor.

Police were called to the intersection of Howard Ave. and Edinborough St. just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers learned a vehicle was travelling north on Howard when it struck a 27-year old who was trying to cross the street.

Police say the vehicle remained at the scene and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645.