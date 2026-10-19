Life sentence awaits LaSalle man convicted of murder

OPP are on scene of a home on Faleria Street in connection to a homicide investigation in Belle River, Ont. on Jan. 21, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

A LaSalle man is expected to face a sentencing hearing Monday in Superior Court.

49 year old Glen Mayer was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Tony Bechara back in June.

The Windsor jury deliberated for less than five hours before returning with the verdict.

Court learned Bechara was in an affair with Mayer’s wife at the time.

Mayer said he only went to Bechara’s home in Lakeshore to talk, not to shoot him.

Mayer will automatically be sentenced to life in prison but the hearing Monday will allow victims’ families to present impact statements to the court.