A R.I.D.E program in LaSalle has resulted in a couple of licence suspensions.

LaSalle police say three roadside tests were administered and two drivers received three-day licence suspensions following a R.I.D.E program Friday night in the town.

In a social media post, the police service is reminding residents to 'plan ahead to get home safely'.

The post goes on to say, 'driving impaired is a serious offence that puts yourself & others at risk'.