The Liberals' GST holiday bill is one step closer to becoming law after it was passed by a majority of the House of Commons late Thursday.

The Liberals and NDP worked together to curtail the usual debate on the legislation, passing it a day after it was first introduced.

The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois voted against the bill, which will now go to the Senate.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called the measure inflationary and a "tax trick."

The two-month tax break covers dozens of items, including children's clothes and toys, video games and consoles, Christmas trees, restaurant and catered meals, wine, beer, candy and snacks.

It would be in effect from Dec. 14 until Feb. 15.