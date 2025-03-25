OTTAWA — A new poll suggests that the federal Liberals are widening their lead over the Conservatives.

The poll, conducted by Leger for The Canadian Press, suggests that 44 per cent of decided voters will vote Liberal in the upcoming election.

That's compared to 38 per cent who say they'll vote Conservative.

The poll was conducted over the weekend and shows a two-point jump for the Liberals since last week and a one-point drop for the Conservatives.

The poll has the NDP at only six per cent, down three points from the last survey.

The poll was conducted online and can't be assigned a margin of error.