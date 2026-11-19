Vassy Kapelos breaks down the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s finding that the federal spending commitments under Carney have risen by more than $330 billion.

PBO finds Carney government spending has increased by more than $330 Billion

PBO finds Carney government spending has increased by more than $330 Billion Vassy Kapelos breaks down the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s finding that the federal spending commitments under Carney have risen by more than $330 billion.

OTTAWA -- The federal Liberals are expected to face a vote Thursday in the House of Commons on their 2026 budget.

The budget, tabled Nov. 5, proposes billions of dollars in new borrowing and tax measures largely aimed at stimulating infrastructure construction and other capital projects.

Last year’s budget vote was a tense affair, as the minority Liberal government of the day needed members of other parties to either back its agenda or abstain from the vote to pass the spending plan.

Then-Green Party Leader Elizabeth May cast the crucial vote that allowed Budget 2025 to pass, while two NDP and two Conservative MPs abstained or were absent.

Due to a series of byelections and floor-crossings over the last year, the Liberals now hold a majority of seats in the Commons. That means the government can pass much of its agenda without the support of other parties.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has railed against the scale of the proposed borrowing in the budget, arguing it passes on costs to Canadians and fails to make life more affordable.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Annette Ryan published a series of reports this week scrutinizing Budget 2026. She also raised red flags about the total amount of borrowing on the horizon but found the government is narrowly on track to maintain its fiscal anchors.

Improved revenues from better-than-expected economic results and a tailwind of tax dollars from higher global oil prices have improved the government’s bottom line since the spring.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne claims the budget meets an uncertain moment by leveraging Canada’s relatively strong fiscal position to invest in its future.

“Confident countries invest,” Champagne told a Senate committee on Tuesday when asked why the government opted to spend much of its recent fiscal windfall rather than meaningfully paying down the deficit.

“We’re one of the very few countries in the G7 who can afford to do that, which is investing in the growth, but at the same time supporting Canadians at the time of need … with affordability measures,” he said.

Proposals in Budget 2026 such as the $36-billion productivity mega-deduction are aimed at convincing businesses to invest more in their own machinery and boost worker productivity.

Other budget measures would top up the Groceries and Essentials Benefit for lower-income families, offer support to Canada’s cultural sectors and ramp up efforts to eliminate homelessness.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis told reporters Thursday his party’s MPs would vote against the budget, which he argues caters to the needs of big business.

“Canadians need a budget that delivers real solutions to lower the cost of living: groceries, cellphones, housing and health care,” he said.

The budget’s title — “Maîtres Chez Nous,” or “Masters of our Destiny — borrows a phrase from Quebec’s Quiet Revolution, a period of rapid socio-economic change in the province.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has criticized the Liberals’ use of the phrase, arguing the budget doesn’t give the province more control over its own affairs.

Even after a budget passes a vote, there are more hurdles to clear before its various proposals are enacted.

The government will go on to table one or more budget implementation bills. Those bills go through committee studies and votes and might be amended before passing into law.

The Liberals’ second budget implementation act for the 2025 budget wasn’t tabled until May of this year and is still working its way through Parliament. It includes provisions to deliver automatic federal benefits to low-income households and implement a framework for reporting cryptocurrency assets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press