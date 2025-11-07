OTTAWA — The minority Liberal government has survived the first of three confidence tests on its federal budget.

Members of Parliament have voted to defeat a Conservative sub-amendment in the House of Commons, with 139 MPs voting for the motion and 198 MPs voting against it.

The sub-amendment called on MPs to reject the budget on the basis that the government did not present "an affordable budget so Canadians can have an affordable life."

Members of Parliament are set to vote Friday on an amendment to the budget that was proposed by the Bloc.

If the government loses the vote, or the main vote on the budget itself, it will have lost the confidence of the House, which could trigger an election.

The Bloc had a highly unusual opportunity on Wednesday to propose the main amendment to the budget — after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre missed his chance.