OTTAWA - Former central banker Mark Carney is set to add another big endorsement to his growing pile of backers as Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is expected to announce his endorsement today.

Two sources who weren't authorized to discuss it publicly, tell The Canadian Press Carney and Champagne will be campaigning in the minister's riding all day. Yesterday in Toronto, Carney said he would run as an MP in the next election, regardless of what came of the leadership race.

The endorsement is a key pickup for Carney to secure party support in Quebec, which has 78 seats and is critical for both winning the leadership and the next election. It will also add to Carney's cabinet endorsements, which increased yesterday when Defence Minister Bill Blair, Transport Minister Anita Anand and Housing Minister Nate Erskine-Smith backed Carney.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland will also be making a pitch to francophone voters as she is scheduled to appear on a popular Radio-Canada talk show tonight.

Former House leader Karina Gould spent Friday and Saturday campaigning in Quebec but today is in Toronto working the phones, her campaign said.

The only Liberal from Quebec vying for the leadership is Frank Baylis, who postponed a town hall that was to have happened today so he can focus on signing up members to vote before Monday's deadline.

The Liberals will choose a new leader to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 9.

Seven candidates in total submitted paperwork and a $50,000 deposit last week seeking to be on the ballot. They include MPs Jaime Battiste and Chandra Arya and former MP Ruby Dhalla, in addition to Carney, Freeland, Gould and Baylis.