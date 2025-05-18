ROME — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Liberal government plans to table a federal budget this fall.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Carney defended his decision not to present a budget this spring, saying there is little value in rushing the process.

Carney says there will be more clarity in coming months on Canada’s defence spending plans, the overall economic outlook and how to make the federal government more efficient.

Opposition parties attacked Carney earlier this week for being vague about his plans after his government said it would not table a budget before the House of Commons rises for the summer.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said instead of a spring budget, the government would put forward an economic statement -- which is usually less comprehensive than a full budget -- in the fall.

Carney had a brief audience with Pope Leo XIV today at the Vatican following the pontiff’s inaugural mass in St. Peter’s Square.