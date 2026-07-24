Lettuce samples at Taylor Farms negative for cyclospora, Mexican authorities say

CTV's Kamil Karamali explains what Canadians should know before travelling to the U.S. as a cyclospora outbreak linked to lettuce continues to spread.

Health officials warn Canadians about cyclospora outbreak in U.S. border states CTV's Kamil Karamali explains what Canadians should know before travelling to the U.S. as a cyclospora outbreak linked to lettuce continues to spread.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s health ministry said on Thursday that results of its studies of lettuce and water samples from U.S. supplier Taylor Farms were negative for cyclospora, following a health inspection and the company’s plant in central Mexico earlier this week.

“The analysis using standard molecular methods via real-time PCR ... was negative for Cyclospora cayetanensis in all 10 samples of raw materials and finished products,” the ministry said in a statement.

U.S. health authorities have linked an outbreak of cyclosporiasis, which causes severe diarrhea, to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in some states, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said traceback evidence points to Taylor Farms products from Central Mexico.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland, Editing by Iñigo Alexander )