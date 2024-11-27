Postal workers are ensuring that Letters to Santa will continue despite the Canada Post strike.

Canada Post employees on the picket lines say they do not want to let the current situation with the Crown corporation ruin a 40-year tradition.

"The children should not have to suffer," says Canadian Union of Postal Workers Local 630 president Tish Glenn. "We pride ourselves as postal workers to be able to collect the letters and be able to deliver them to Santa Claus at the North Pole."

She says families have a different option this year for getting their letters to Santa.

"Instead of going to the red box, Windsor families can visit one of our five designated picket lines and hand their letters to striking workers."

Glenn says this is a tradition which kids are always enthusiastic for.

"It's always a heart warming geasture for us as postal workers during a really really busy time of year to able to do this."

Parents are reminded to include a return address so Santa's Elves can make sure responses are delivered back to children across Windsor-Essex.

Drop-offs can be made at one of the following five designated picket lines: 492 Blanchard Road, 11910 Tecumseh Rd East, 4910 Tecumseh Rd East, 4255 Walker Road and 176 University Avenue West.

-With files from CTV Windsor