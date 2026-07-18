Legion Branch #255 hosts 100th anniversary celebration

Eight individuals at the #255 Riverside Branch with the Colour Party received a 100-year Royal Canadian Legion Centenary Medal. July 17, 2026.

A local legion is celebrating a significant milestone.

The Legion Branch #255 Riverside is celebrating the 100th national anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Royal Canadian Legion was formed after the First World War, when soldiers coming home with injuries and trauma needed support, including financial aid and housing. It was officially incorporated in July 1926.

Many other local and nationwide legions held commemorative ceremonies on Friday.

At the #255 Riverside Branch, eight individuals with the Colour Party received a 100-year Royal Canadian Legion Centenary Medal.

am800-news-legion-100-medal-july-17-2026 The 100-year Royal Canadian Legion Centenary Medal. July 17, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

A Legion Colour Party is a ceremonial group of volunteer veterans or members who parade and carry official flags, known as “Colours”.

Olga Schutz, Honours and Awards Chair and member of the Colour Party for Legion #255, says it means a lot to be a part of the Colour Party.

“We work well together, and we try to be wherever our presence is needed. And I am proud of everyone of the Colour Party group, that I did the presentation of the 100 RCL Centenary Medal.”

am800-news-legion-255-olga-schutz-july-17-2026.jpeg Olga Schutz, Honours and Awards Chair and member of the Colour Party for Legion #255, stands with her 100-year Royal Canadian Legion Centenary Medal. July 17, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Ken Marshall, President of Legion #255, says it’s great to see legion members growing across Canada.

“This is a big year, they had over 300,000 new members because... well of course, it was free... but even at this branch we did another 200, 300 people, and more than half have already joined up for next year, paid their dues for next year, which is good. So our branch is getting up there, we’re over the 800 member mark now.”

Marshall says they do their best to attract more people to the legion.

“We’ve changed the way the legion looks, we’ve brightened it up a bit. It would be nice if we had more windows, but at least it’s white and blue, and people like to come here. My brother likes to call us the friendliest legion in the country.”

am800-news-legion-255-riverside-july-17-2026 Royal Canadian Legion Branch #255 Riverside. July 17, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The #255 Riverside Branch does all they can to give back to the community including donating monthly to local charities, raising funds through their annual Poppy campaign, among more.

Marshall states that currently the legion is raising funds to repair the roof.