Legal Assistance of Windsor (LAW) is celebrating 50 years of service in Windsor-Essex.

During an event Wednesday evening, various programs and activities created through Legal Assistance were on display to showcase the work that has been done in the community over half a century.

Since 1974, LAW has provided legal and social work advocacy, representation, and support to low income and marginalized individuals and families throughout Windsor-Essex.

Some of the programs that are provided to those in need include social work services, sexual harassment in the workplace, Indigenous justice support, gender based violence project, anti-human trafficking, and more.

Shelley Gilbert, Interim Executive Director of LAW, says it is important to mark this celebration.

"We really wanted to highlight the many projects of Legal Assistance of Windsor, we have 11 different grants, and lots of different staff that are doing amazing work in the community. So we really wanted to highlight and showcase those projects that we provide to the community."

She says their strength over the years is adapting to the community needs.

"We have really always stayed in touch with our community, our community partners, the people that we work for and on behalf, and so we evolve. We adapt our programs, we adapt the way that we do work, we try and really meet the needs of the community. So, Legal Assistance of Windsor is an exciting place because we're always changing and evolving.")

Gilbert adds that they help a lot of individuals in the community through their range of programs.



"We do a lot of work in housing - only helping tenants who are under eviction. So that is huge, and that takes up a lot of our work and our time. Social work services are dedicated to people who are living with mental health, or trying to manage different aspects of their lives. We also do a lot of immigration work."

Joan Simpson, board member of Legal Assistance of Windsor, says it's a big milestone.

"I celebrate us having gone through 50 years, and that's amazing work with some great staff and leaders who are a part of Legal Assistance of Windsor. Definitely tells us that there's a need, and that we are doing great work. Looking forward to 2024 to just to continue to grow."



The evening will also featured a key note address by Asst. Professor Danardo Jones of the University of Windsor, Faculty of Law.

The mission of LAW is to enhance access to social justice to marginalized low-income people in Windsor-Essex by providing integrated face-to-face legal and social work services and through individual and systematic advocacy.

Legal Assistance of Windsor is located at 443 Ouellette Avenue.