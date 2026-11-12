Legacy Poker Tournament returns to Caesars Windsor

The Legacy Poker Tournament is officially coming back to Caesars Windsor.

The event will take place Nov. 27, 28, and 29, bringing in poker enthusiasts from across North America. The prize pool is expected to be more than $350,000.

First place will receive $100,000, sponsored by Coors Original.

If you would like to participate, it will take place in the Poker Room with a $1,150 buy-in. Two High Hand Jackpots will be available for $1,150. If you’re looking to secure a seat in advance, four qualifying tournaments will be held on Nov. 14, 18, 21, and 25.

More information is available on Caesars Windsor’s website.