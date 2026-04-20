"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" and "Project Hail Mary" continue to lead the North American box office.

The Mario sequel has topped the charts for three weekends, adding $35 million and reaching $747.5 million globally.

"Project Hail Mary" dropped only 15% in its fifth weekend, earning $20.5 million domestically and bringing its worldwide total to $573.1 million.

Meanwhile, "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" debuted in third place with $13.5 million.

Despite mixed reviews, it has a worldwide total of $34 million.

The overall box office is up 16% from last year, with more big releases expected soon.