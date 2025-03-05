LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason.

He needed just one point during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 40-year-old James is already the top scorer in NBA history in both the regular season and the playoffs during a career in which he has rewritten all previous definitions of basketball longevity.

He is on the verge of 50,000 combined points deep into his 22nd season.

That's tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons in the league by any NBA player.