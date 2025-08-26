Canada-U-S Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc heads to Washington, D-C today ahead of a meeting with U-S Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The meeting follows Ottawa's announcement on Friday it would lift some retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will match U-S tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-U-S-Mexico Agreement on trade but Canada's counter-tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles will remain.

LeBlanc has called the retaliatory tariffs a "significant point of contention'' in U-S trade talks.

The minister has said he's in constant communication with his U-S counterpart and met with Lutnick on numerous occasions before U-S President Donald Trump's trade deal deadline of August 1st.

LeBlanc has said the goal is to negotiate a bilateral agreement that helps lessen the effects of Trump's separate tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, lumber and autos.