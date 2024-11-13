An Ontario woman is facing multiple charges in Texas after deputies allegedly found stolen firearms, a prohibited rifle and ammunition in her possession during a traffic stop.

According to police in Angelina County, Jahtaya O’Day Jah-Kiara Hamilton of Leamington, Ont., was the passenger of a Lyft ride from Houston on Nov. 6 when a deputy stopped the vehicle for speeding.

During the traffic stop, police said, the deputy detected a strong odour of marijuana and asked the driver and Hamilton to exit the vehicle.

Deputies allegedly found marijuana in the car and two large bags in the trunk containing 20 semi-automatic pistols, a short-barrel rifle, magazines and ammunition.

The AR-15-style .223 calibre SBR is a prohibited weapon. Possessing it is a felony under state and federal law.

Several of the pistols were allegedly reported stolen from the Houston area.

"Illegal arms are valuable commodities and command large sums of money outside the U.S. and pose a clear danger to both civilians and law enforcement officers," said Sheriff Tom Selman of Angelina County.

According to police, Hamilton confirmed the bags were hers.

Investigators allege Hamilton flew into Houston and acquired the firearms from an unknown source. She intended to return to Canada, with the Lyft driver transporting her as far as Little Rock, Arkansas.

Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have taken over the investigation.

The Lyft driver was released.

"The discovery of these stolen weapons has obviously prevented them from falling into the hands of criminals, dope dealers, human traffickers and street gangs," added Selman. "Lives probably have been saved by these guns not finding their way to cities somewhere in the U.S. or Canada."