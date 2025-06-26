Improvements are coming to Seacliff Beach.

Leamington council approved Tuesday night the construction of the Seacliff Beach boardwalk extension and new archway sign.

In 2023, a 12 foot wide boardwalk was constructed on Seacliff Beach that connected Seacliff Park to the pedestrian pier.

Ken Brown, manager of public works, said the existing boardwalk will be converted into a two-lane cycling path.

"To improve safety for all users of the boardwalk, and to expand the municipality's multi-use paths, council approved funding in the 2025 budget to add a second boardwalk to separate the pedestrians from the cyclists," Brown said.

Brown said the boardwalk will also be extended an additional 62 feet.

"With the accessible mat, that should bring beachgoers a lot closer to the waters edge," he said.

Brown said a double archway entrance sign will be constructed over the boardwalks.

"One side would welcome people to Seacliff Beach, and when they're coming from the beach towards the waterfont, it would welcome welcome them to the Leamington waterfront," Brown said.

Boudreau Commercial Contracting Inc., out of Harrow, was awarded the tender for a cost of $132,070 (plus applicable taxes).