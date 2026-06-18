Leamington student chosen to receive prestigious $100,000 scholarship

A graduate of Leamington high school has been selected to receive one of Canada’s biggest undergraduate scholarships.

Naomi Georges has been selected to receive a $100,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship.

Georges, a graduate of Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School in Leamington, will be entering the Honours Integrated Science Program this fall at McMaster University.

“Finding out about the Schulich Leader Scholarship was a surreal experience. It is an immense honour, and I am incredibly grateful,” says Georges.

She was selected by Jeff Tellier for both her outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.

A total of 100 scholarships is being awarded-50 engineering scholarships valued at $120,000 each and 50 science, technology, or math scholarships valued at $100,000 each.

“We are pleased to honour Naomi Georges as a Schulich Leader, joining a distinguished network of Canadian scholars. Their dedication to STEM will help build our future,” says Judy Schulich, president of the Schulich Foundation.

Every high school in Canada can submit one Schulich Leader Nominee per academic year based on academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership, and financial need.