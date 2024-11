A Leamington senior is facing charges after following a crash in Raleigh Township.

Chatham-Kent police say a vehicle left the road and struck three trees before coming to a stop on Friday.

The driver was suspected to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested.

Breath samples were given at police headquarters and were allegedly found to be in excess of the legal limit of 80mg/100mL.

A 72-year-old man was charged and released with a future court date.