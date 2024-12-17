The Municipality of Leamington is warning residents of a scam involving fake water meter inspections.

The municipality states that individuals are falsely claiming to represent the Municipality's Water Services Department to gain access to homes under the pretense of conducting water meter inspections.

As a reminder, municipal staff would never conduct water meter inspections without prior notice.

The municipality also states that municipal employees will always wear official uniforms, carry proper identification, and arrive in clearly marked municipal vehicles.

If someone requests access to your home for an inspection, residents can contact the Municipality's Water Services Department at 519-326-4454 to verify the visit.

The Ontario Provincial Police has been contacted about the issue, and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.