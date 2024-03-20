Charges have been laid after a break and enter in Comber.

Provincial police say officers with the Lakeshore Detachment received a report of a break and enter from a home in Comber on March 7.



Police say sometime between March 5 and March 7, someone entered the home and took electronics and a vehicle that was parked inside the garage.



According to police, members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were able to identified an individual and the individual was spotted on March 15 in Leamington.



Police say members of the Leamington Detachment were on ATV patrol on the Chrysler Greenway and saw the suspect.



The suspect was arrested without incident.



A 42-year-old from Leamington is charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 and 10 counts of operation while prohibited under the criminal code.

