The Leamington Raceway is seeing more success than ever - recording their highest attendance record in over a decade last week.

On Oct. 6, the track had close to 2,000 spectators thanks to a wiener dog race. The typical attendance volume throughout the season is between 400 and 500 people, with approximately 1,000 spectators on opening weekend.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Lynnette Bain, Vice President Destination Development for Tourism Windsor Essex, says they're seeing interest peak in the sport, with many younger fans coming out to the raceway.

She says the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association and the Ontario Harness Horse Association have been advocating to the Ontario Racing Commission for additional dates to be added in future seasons due to their success.

They're also seeing that success not only in attendance, but betting as well. In 2022, the betting average was about $40,000 while in 2023 the average topped $50,000.

Bain says they're seeing a lot of young fans, and new fans.

"So we're seeing all different backgrounds, we're seeing all different aged, multi-generational, and that's really interesting. And what's been a key in that is we've had some influencers visit, then they're sharing with their following and their network, and that exposes it to a whole new group of people."

She says the growth in sports betting has helped peak interest.

"You can bet on site when you're at the race track, or you can visit and use a betting app called HPI and you can bet online. So you can watch our stream on YouTube, and you can bet it online. You can also bet other tracks when you're visiting out our race track as well, the machines will allow you to bet other tracks."



She adds that they are advocating for the government to invest in the track.



"We want to see a full-time race track here. We want more dates. So it is a matter of advocacy, and working through the Ontario Harness Horse Association to advocate on our behalf, work with the provincial government to demonstrate an economic benefit to the region by making that investment."



Bain says family-themed race day events are successful, with many families coming out to enjoy the day.

The season started on Sunday, August 11, with the last race day on Sunday, November 3.