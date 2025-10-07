The horse racing season is seeing success so far this year.

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association kicked off the 2025 season on August 10 at Leamington Raceway, with only four weekends remaining in the season.

Association member Tom Bain says betting numbers have been great, and attendance has been high as interest in the sport continues to peak.

Bain says the average betting each Sunday is between $40,000 and $50,000.

This past weekend was the 9th annual Wiener Dog Race, which Bain says drew a huge crowd, and over $65,000 in bets.

He says the attendance for the Wiener Dog Race was very close to last year.

"Don't have exact numbers but it was over 2,000 again. Our stands were packed, the benches were all packed with people, they were along the rails, just great. The weather cooperated, and everyone seemed to be having just a great time."

Bain says they've noticed the interest with horse racing increase year after year.

"A lot of the other race tracks in the area, they have what they call HPI Betting which you can do on your phone, so the people don't attend. Here at Leamington, and at the race track there, the people come out and they have a good time. And we try to accommodate that by every Sunday having some kind of special event."

He's hoping the community can come out before the season is over.

"Don't think that it's just for adults, it's events for the whole family and I can almost assure you you'll have a great time, an enjoyable time."

Bain adds that they have received great feedback regarding the changes made to the grandstand, the new washroom facilities, as well as other upgrades around the raceway.

The season wraps up on Sunday, November 2.

Last year, the average attendance at the raceway was between 700 to 800 people.