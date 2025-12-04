Leamington residents could see a 2.5 per cent increase in their tax rate for 2026.

The 2026 draft budget has been released, with this budget including municipal tax rate increases to both the general and the sewer tax rates in the amount of 2.5 per cent to provide municipal services at current or improved service levels.

Included in this budget is the general levy of $37.8-million, and the sewer levy of $4-million, for a total taxation levy of $41.8-million. This proposed tax increase equates to a $67.13 annually, or $5.59 per month, on an average residential home assessed at $190,000.

The proposed budget includes $135-million in total spending where $79-million is allocated for capital projects, and the remaining $56-million is for operating expenses.

New major capital projects include improvements to the North East Trunk Sanitary Sewer, the East Marsh Drain - Dyke Rehabilitation project, a fire aerial truck replacement, the refrigeration plant compressor room replacement at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre, among others.

In the draft budget, council will continue to sponsor events such as the Music Onthe42 Concert Series, the Windsor Symphony Community Concert, and Canada Day Fireworks.

The budget also includes the Ontario Provincial Police service contract at nearly $6.4-million, an 11 per cent increase over the 2025 contract. To mitigate this in-year pressure, the municipality will use reserve funding to offset these costs.

Council approved a 4.7 per cent tax increase for 2025.

Council deliberations are scheduled for December 10, 11 and 12.