The Municipality of Leamington is putting out a reminder to property and business owners of the importance of fire safety compliance.

On August 23, 2024, the owner of a strip mall located on Erie Street South and a business owner within the mall were both found guilty of breaching the Ontario Fire Code in Provincial Offences Court.

The Fire Code violation stemmed from a failure to comply with an inspection order that had been issued by Leamington Fire Services.

The municipality states that as a result, both the property owner, and the business owner were each fined $10,000.

Leamington's Fire Chief, Don Williamson, states that Fire Code violations put both building occupants, and responding firefighters at serious risk.

The Ontario Fire Code establishes regulations for fire safety in buildings, and failure to comply can result in substantial penalties.

Individuals found guilty can face fines of up to $50,000 and/or up to a year of imprisonment, while corporations can face fines of up to $100,000.