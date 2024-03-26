Trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven are now the subject of an arson investigation by the Leamington OPP.

According to police, on Monday shortly before noon, officers were called to an address in the 500 block of County Road 31.



Leamington Fire Service had contacted the OPP to report a fire that had occurred at the property, and fire investigators came to the scene due to a fire at a mobile home that was deemed suspicious.



As a result of the initial fire, a second mobile home also sustained damages.

The trailer and surrounding area fire damage is estimated at around $100,000.

Members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, along with fire investigators, are continuing the investigation.



Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

