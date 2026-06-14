Leamington names park to honour migrant workers

Leamington council has approved naming the park at 47 Erie Street South “Migrant Worker Square.”

The move recognizes the contributions of migrant workers and the 50th anniversary of the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program between Mexico and Canada.

The plan includes a commemorative plaque and bilingual signage, developed with community partners.

Rodrigo Báez, head of the Mexican Consulate in Leamington, said the move goes beyond just a name.

“Through this designation, Leamington is sending a powerful message that these workers are seen, appreciated and recognized as an integral part of their community,” Báez said.

AM800-News-Migrant-Workers-Square-1-Agenda Rendering of New Sign for Migrant Worker Square Park (Municipality of Leamington)

Báez said the space is meant to bring people together.

“We believe that this this square will serve not only as a place for gathering and reflection, but, also as a long standing symbol of respect inclusion and gratitude between both peoples and for every worker of every nationality,” he said.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald said it’s about making workers feel recognized.

“I hope that our guest workers feel welcome within that park, and also that our residents stop and recognize the impact that they’ve had on our community and the industry and the economy of the same,” MacDonald said.

am800-news-47ErieStreetSouth-Leamington 47 Erie Street South in Leamington, Ont. June 2025 (Source: Google Maps)

The plaque will be funded by outside partners, while the municipality will cover about $23,800 for park signage, including a matching sign at Italian Centennial Park.