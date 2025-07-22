A 38-year-old Leamington man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle last weekend in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent Police say the collision happened Saturday just after 5:30pm on River Line between Communication Road and Harwich Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in Chatham and then transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital.

The road was closed for several hours Saturday night while the Traffic Management Unit investigated