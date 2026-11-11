Leamington man sent to prison for selling fatal doses of fentanyl to a friend

A Leamington man has been sentenced in a fatal drug case. CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske has more.

Leamington man sentenced in fatal drug case A Leamington man has been sentenced in a fatal drug case. CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske has more.

A Leamington man has been sent to prison for selling fatal doses of fentanyl to a friend.

Mytchel Dyllon Baldwin, 27, pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death for the 2025 death of a 39-year-old woman known to him “through the local drug subculture.”

According to the Agreed Statement of Fact (ASF), obtained by CTV News, Baldwin sold the woman two doses of fentanyl on May 14, 2025.

She paid $50 each for the illegal drugs in two e-transfers.

A third person was there when the drugs were sold and consumed by both the victim and Baldwin.

When the victim’s boyfriend got home approximately six hours later, he found the woman unresponsive in a chair.

He called out for help from his neighbours and tried to save her life with CPR before calling 911.

Paramedics tried to save the woman too, but she was pronounced dead at Erie Shores HealthCare.

‘Reckless disregard’

An autopsy indicated the victim died “as a result of synergistic drug intoxication involving fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

A toxicology test revealed her blood had a level of fentanyl “well above commonly reported fatal concentrations.”

Court learned Baldwin is personally familiar with fentanyl, its effects and “the risks associated with its use”.

“By trafficking fentanyl to [the victim] for consumption, Baldwin created an obvious and significant risk to her life and safety,” the ASF reads.

“In doing so, Baldwin showed a wanton and reckless disregard for the life and safety of another person.”

Baldwin was sentenced to four years in prison; less the eight months he spent in pre-sentence custody.