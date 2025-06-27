One person is facing multiple charges in connection with a dozen break-and-enters over the last three months at bunkhouses in Leamington and Kingsville.

Officers with the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit arrested a suspect following an investigation into 12 break-and-enters reported between April 4 and June 25.

Police say that on June 25, at approximately 2:40 p.m., CSCU members were actively investigating the break-and-enters in Leamington when they observed an individual attempting to flee the scene of the latest break-and-enter.

A 35-year-old Leamington man is charged with 12 counts of failing to comply with probation, 12 counts of break-and-enter, four counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of use of a credit card, and one count of possession of break-in instruments.

Police say these incidents remain under investigation, and anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Leamington OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.