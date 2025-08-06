A 36-year-old man from Leamington is facing impaired driving charges following a collision.

On Sunday, Aug. 3, shortly before 6 a.m., members of the Leamington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Seacliff Drive West in Leamington.

A female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Officers spoke to the second driver involved and determined that they had previously consumed alcohol. He was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, the man was charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level over 80, and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor courtroom later this month.