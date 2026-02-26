A Leamington man is facing a string of charges following a traffic stop in Chatham.

On the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 24, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police officers conducted a traffic stop on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the driver pulled into a parking lot and allegedly refused to exit the car or provide identification.

Police were able to identify the driver as a 43-year-old man from Leamington, who was on house arrest.

The man was also wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police in Essex, and police in Windsor and London.

Following negotiations by phone, the man surrendered peacefully and was arrested. During a search, police recovered a switchblade, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash.

As a result, the man is facing 11 charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, flight from a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among others.

The man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters, where he is currently held for bail.