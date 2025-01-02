A suspicious person investigation has led to charges against a Leamington man.

On Sunday Dec. 29, shortly after 11 p.m., Leamington OPP responded to a residence on Deer Run Road.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with voyeurism, trespassing at night and public mischief.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims with the investigation open and active.

Police say a publication ban has been issued and further information will not be released.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.