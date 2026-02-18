A man from Leamington has been arrested and charged following a disturbance near Sarnia.

On February 9, shortly after 9:15 p.m., members of the Lambton County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance involving two individuals at a rest stop in Plympton-Wyoming on Highway 402 westbound.

Police state that during the disturbance, pepper spray was deployed, and minor injuries were reported.

As a result, a 48-year-old man from Leamington was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused was released from police custody, and will appear in court in Sarnia at a later date.