One person has been arrested in connection with a property theft investigation in Essex.

On May 29, members of the OPP Essex Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a vehicle in Kingsville and recovered a quantity of stolen property, including a handheld bar code scanner taken from a retail outlet.

A 46-year-old Leamington man is now charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Investigators also recovered several power tools, which they hope to return to their rightful owners.

Police are asking victims of break-ins that occurred between Sunday, May 26, 2024, and Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to contact Detective Constable Jamie Darling at the Essex OPP detachment at 519-723-2491 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Callers will be required to provide proof of ownership before the property is returned.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.