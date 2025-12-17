A Leamington man has been arrested related to theft and mischief at an oil well property in Wheatley.

On Feb. 12, the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to the incident on Talbot Trail.

Police say two male suspects unlawfully accessed the oil well site by cutting the padlock on an electrical cabinet, causing damage to the internal wiring. Officers say they also removed items from the property. Through investigation the suspects were also connected to damage caused at a second well site.

Investigators identified the two suspects through video evidence and issued warrants for their arrests.

On Dec. 16 at 3:21 p.m., a 37-year-old Leamington man was located and arrested by the Windsor Police Service on unendorsed CKPS warrants. He was subsequently transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters, where he was lodged in cells pending a bail hearing.

He is facing the following charges: Mischief under $5000, Possession of property under $5000, and Theft under $5000.