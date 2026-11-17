Worldwide, disposable diapers are a major source of pollution with millions of tonnes being dumped in landfills every year, forming a major health hazard according to environmental watchdogs. (Konstantin Aksenov / Istock.com)

The Municipality of Leamington is set to launch a new diaper disposal pilot program in the new year, as well as making a change to its garbage collection schedule.

Beginning Jan. 11, 2027, collection will move from weekly to bi-weekly.

Leamington reminds come January, there will be no collection on Jan. 4, 2027, and the first collection of the year will be Jan. 11, 2027. Collection day will be every other Monday from then on.

This change is being made because the green bin program has been introduced, helping to reduce the amount of garbage that is sent to the landfill.

The new diaper disposal pilot project will begin on Jan. 4, 2027. Households that regularly throw out diapers, incontinence products, and certain medical waste can apply for this collection. It will take place bi-weekly, opposite from the garbage collection schedule.

Qualifying houses have to:

Register with the municipality and be approved

Participate in both the green bin and recycling programs

Live at a property with six or less residential units

Accepted material includes diapers, incontinence products, disposable sanitary pads and certain non-hazardous medical waste. It must be put in clear bags for collection. Any hazardous medical waste, which includes needles, syringes, sharps, and blood-soaked materials, will not be taken.

This will run through 2027, with evaluation taking place in December to determine if it will continue into 2028.

If you would like to register for the pilot, you can do so on Leamington’s website.